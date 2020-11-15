Pollution levels severe in Delhi as cracker ban is flouted

Dr Guleria further said that there is data suggesting that mortality during air pollution continues to be high. "Every year in our hospital, we have done a study where we have followed all our admissions in an emergency for two years and what we found was that whenever the air quality index worsened there was an increase in admissions both in children and adults for respiratory diseases in next 5-6 days. This is being shown for the last 2-3 years, now with air pollution and Covid-19 this is going to become a huge burden," said Dr Guleria.