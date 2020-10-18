Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday stressed on the fact that the pollution problem cannot be resolved in a day and continuous efforts are needed to tackle each of the contributing factors.

Interacting with people during a Facebook Live event, he said the major factors behind air pollution in the country are traffic, industries, waste, dust, stubble, geography and meteorology.

"The pollution problem cannot be resolved in one day. Continuous efforts needed to tackle each contributing factor," the minister said.

Javadekar said e-vehicles are becoming popular and more than two lakh e-vehicles were being used in India currently. "I myself use an e-vehicle. I charge it at my home. I also drive an e-scooty."

The government introduced BSVI fuel which reduces vehicular emissions by up to 60%. Metro and e-buses have been introduced to reduce vehicular pollution, he said.

The minister said the number of "bad air days" has reduced from 250 in 2016 to 180 in 2020.

He said people have a big role to play in tackling air pollution and urged them to download 'Sameer' mobile application of the Central Pollution Control Board for monitoring pollution levels in different cities.

On Thursday, in view of the upcoming winter season, the CPCB said that it has deployed 50 teams for inspection in Delhi-NCR. The teams will visit Delhi and adjoining and nearby cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat and Sonepat.

The CPCB has also urged the State Pollution Control Board to deploy teams on the field.

Meanwhile, Javadekar said that 95% of air pollution in the city is due to local factors.

He said that offenders, who found bypassing the CPCB directives during the inspection, will be punished.

"50 teams of CPCB deployed in Delhi-NCR will inspect pollution-causing activities. 95 per cent of air pollution in the city is due to local factors like dust, construction and biomass burning. All offenders will be punished. We must also do our bit by minimising the use of personal vehicles," he said.

Even though the central government and Delhi government are making efforts to curb the pollution level, the air quality continues to dip in the national capital for the last one week.

The visuals from Akshardham and near India Gate shows that a layer of haze is lingering in the sky, as the air quality dips in the national capital.

Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 294 in ITO, 256 in RK Puram, 286 in Anand Vihar, all three in 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. AQI stands at 325 in DTU and 381 in Wazirpur, in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

