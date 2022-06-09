Polycab scion buys two duplex apartments in south Mumbai for 48 crore

Kunal Inder Jaysinghani, head - strategic initiatives, Polycab India bought the residences from Dipesh Pravin Desai, director of Asia Pacific Business Services
Bengaluru: Kunal Inder Jaysinghani, head - strategic initiatives, Polycab India Ltd has bought two luxury duplex apartments in south Mumbai’s Beaumonde Towers for ₹48 crore.
Jaysinghani, who is the son of Inder Jaysinghani, Polycab India’s chairman and managing director, bought the residences from Dipesh Pravin Desai, director of Asia Pacific Business Services Pvt Ltd. Polycab is a listed company which manufactures cables and wires.
Kunal Jaysinghani already owns another residence in Beaumonde.
The two apartments are spread across 6580.80 sq ft, and are on the 32nd and 33rd floors in Tower B of the Beaumonde Towers, in upscale Prabhadevi. He will have access to 11 car parks and has paid a total stamp duty of ₹2.40 crore.
The properties were registered on 25 May, showed documents accessed through Zapkey, which aggregates publicly available property registration data.
Jaisinghani and Desai didn’t respond to email queries.
Last year, Inder Jaysinghani had bought four housing units spread across 4,726.5 sq ft in Beaumonde Towers for ₹34.5 crore. Two units are on the 32nd floor 33rd floor in Tower A and another is located on the 32nd and 33rd floor in Tower B. The complex has three towers – A, B and C, and has been constructed by Sheth Group.
Many buyers in the residential complex have bought units in pairs or combined four units and turned them into a single, large residence.
There has been good appetite for luxury apartments with high-end lifestyle, amenities and curated designs post covid, in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Luxury home sales have been on the rise and the demand looks robust, property analysts have said.
Earlier in 2022, HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd’s chief investment officer Prashant Jain and his wife Divya Prashant Jain bought a sea-view apartment for ₹19.36 crore, at ‘Marina Bay’, in south Mumbai’s Worli Sea Face area. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra bought an apartment in Mumbai’s tony suburb Bandra west, for ₹21.1 crore.
In May, Rana George, son of politician and former Karnataka home minister KJ George, bought a luxury apartment at the Kingfisher Towers in Bengaluru, one of the most expensive residential projects, for ₹35.16 crore, at around ₹42,262 per sq ft.
