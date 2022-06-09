Polycab scion buys two duplex apartments in south Mumbai for 48 crore

Last year, Inder Jaysinghani had bought four housing units spread across 4,726.5 sq ft in Beaumonde Towers for ₹34.5 crore. Two units are on the 32nd floor 33rd floor in Tower A and another is located on the 32nd and 33rd floor in Tower B. The complex has three towers – A, B and C, and has been constructed by Sheth Group.