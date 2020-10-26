Pompeo, Esper in India for 2+2 Ministerial dialogue amid China tensions

The “2+2" Ministerial dialogue is the last major event on the diplomatic calendar of India and the US as well as for Washington, before the US goes in for presidential polls on 3 November. Issues expected to be on the agenda at the talks are regional security cooperation, defence information sharing, military-to-military interactions and defence trade. The first “2+2" talks were held in New Delhi in 2018 with the second round being held in the US in December last year.