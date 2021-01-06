Subscribe
Home >News >India >Pompeo praises Jaishankar for advancing US-India ties
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) with foreign minister S. Jaishankar after a meeting in New Delhi.

Pompeo praises Jaishankar for advancing US-India ties

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Staff Writer

Pompeo and Jaishankar frequently speak over phone and exchange views on regional, bilateral and global issues

Calling External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar a great diplomat and leader, outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the US-India relationship was made "all the stronger" while working with a friend like him.

“The US-India relationship was made all the stronger with a great diplomat and leader as my friend," Pompeo tweeted.

Pompeo also posted a picture of him with Jaishankar along with the tweet.

In the same tweet, he thanked Jaishankar.

Pompeo used hashtag 'HowdyMody' to signify the historic address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Donald Trump in Houston in 2019.

He also used #'ModiHaitoMumkinHai', which means Modi makes it possible.

Pompeo and Jaishankar frequently speak over phone and exchange views on regional, bilateral and global issues.

Pompeo's tweet came as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office on January 20.

