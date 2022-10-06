Pondicherry rains: SpiceJet warns of delay in flight schedule

Amid heavy rainfall in Pondicherry, SpiceJet airline service warned of delay in flights on Thursday. Heavy rainfall had affected the flight schedule on Wednesday as well
In the wake of rough weather in Pondicherry, SpiceJet has issued an advisory that its flights to and from Pondicherry can be affected. The airline company has requested its passengers to keep a check on their flight status by checking on the airlines' official website.
Passengers who have their tours lined up via or to Pondicherry today, can check the status of their flight on https://book.spicejet.com/FlightStatus.aspx
The UT experienced heavy rainfall with thunderstorm on Wednesday along with neighbouring regions, according to IMD. For Thursday, the weather forecast agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rains will be accompanied by thunderstorm with lightening in the UT.
Along with Pondicherry, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, will also receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorm on Thursday.
Heavy rainfall may persist during night as well. On Friday, Pondicherry will receive heavy rains with thunderstorm and lightening. Moreover, heavy rainfall will lash out in other states including Madhya Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Tamil Nadu. According to the latest forecast of the meteorlogical department, Pondicherry and Karaikal will continue to receive heavy rainfall with lightening and thunderstorm till 9 October. Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka will also witness thunderstorm with lightening along with rainfall till 9 October.
Harsh weather conditions in the UT, had also forced the airline company to reschedule its flights last week as well. SpiceJet flights were rescheduled in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai due to ‘bad weather'.
