Pondicherry rains: SpiceJet warns of delay in flight schedule

Heavy rainfall may persist during night as well. On Friday, Pondicherry will receive heavy rains with thunderstorm and lightening. Moreover, heavy rainfall will lash out in other states including Madhya Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Tamil Nadu. According to the latest forecast of the meteorlogical department, Pondicherry and Karaikal will continue to receive heavy rainfall with lightening and thunderstorm till 9 October. Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka will also witness thunderstorm with lightening along with rainfall till 9 October.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}