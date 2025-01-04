The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government declared an additional holiday for Pongal celebrations on Saturday. Government offices, public sector undertakings, schools and colleges in the southern state will now remain closed from January 14 to January 17 in light of the festival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As a lot of government employees and students will go to their native places to celebrate Pongal, there was a request to declare a holiday on January 17 as well. The government has considered their request and declared a holiday on January 17," The Hindu quoted the CM as saying.

Reports indicate that relevant institutions will function on January 25 (the next Saturday) in order to compensate for the additional holiday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The announcement will now ensure six consecutive holidays for most people with the inclusion of the weekend. An official communique indicated that the government had received requests from several quarters seeking the additional holiday. The four day Pongal festival will begin with ‘Bhogi’ on January 13 — currently a working day. It is however pertinent to note that a single day of leave (on Monday) can now help some secure nine days off work.

Banks in the southern state will also remain closed between January 14 and 17. It was not immediately clear whether some banks would remain closed on January 17 under the new guidelines.

Pongal festivities have already started in Tamil Nadu — with the first Jallikattu event of the year held on Saturday in Pudukkottai district. The state government had issued the necessary permission for the event which saw participation from more than 600 bulls from various districts. Jallikattu is an age-old bull-taming event celebrated mostly in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The controversial practice involves the release of a bull into a large crowd of people — with participants trying to grab the large hump on its back and bring the animal to a stop.