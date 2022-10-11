Ponniyin Selvan-1, a latest film directed by Mani Ratnam, is now eyeing the ₹500 crore mark at the box office worldwide as the movie has already earned more than ₹400 crore globally till October 10.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared Ponniyin Selvan's 11-day global box office haul, on his official Twitter account.

“#PS1 joins the exclusive ₹ 400 Crs WW Gross Club. Only the 3rd #Kollywood movie after #2Point0 and #Vikram to join the club!" Ramesh Bala tweeted.

#PS1 joins the exclusive ₹ 400 Crs WW Gross Club..



Only the 3rd #Kollywood movie after #2Point0 and #Vikram to join the club! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 11, 2022

He also informed that the film is now a blockbuster in the USA, Australia, UK, Singapore, and Malaysia as it becomes the ‘highest grossing Tamil movie’ in these countries.

“#PS1 is now the Highest Grossing Tamil Movie in USA, Australia, UK, Singapore & Malaysia," Ramesh Bala further tweeted.

The film has been released in theatres across the world in five languages---Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban are among the cast members of the movie.

After the grand success of the magnum-opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', the makers are all set to begin the post-production work for the second instalment of the film, according to the news agency ANI.

The second part of the film is all set to hit the theatres in the summer of 2023. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

“'PS1' - 'PS2' INTERESTING DEVELOPMENT... #ManiRatnam's #PS1 is a BOXOFFICE MONSTER, rewriting record books in #TN [the #Hindi version is also faring well]... Now here's some interesting info on both #PS1 and #PS2, shared by producers #LycaProductions to this writer... BOTH PARTS SHOT SIMULTANEOUSLY... #PS1 and #PS2 were *shot simultaneously*, unlike #Baahubali2 and #KGF2 that were shot much after the first parts were successful... This move [of shooting simultaneously] helped keep the cumulative costs of both #PS1 and #PS2 in check," Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted.

He added, “'PS2' ARRIVES SUMMER 2023... #PS2 is targeting a *Summer 2023* release... The exact date will probably be locked in the next couple of weeks."

🔥 BOTH PARTS SHOT SIMULTANEOUSLY... #PS1 and #PS2 were *shot simultaneously*, unlike #Baahubali2 and #KGF2 that were shot much after the first parts were successful... This move [of shooting simultaneously] helped keep the cumulative costs of both #PS1 and #PS2 in check. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 9, 2022

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010.

In the film, Aishwarya could be seen in dual roles. Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

