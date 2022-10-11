'Ponniyin Selvan 1' enters ₹400 cr club, 2nd part expected in ‘Summer 2023’2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 09:50 AM IST
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared Ponniyin Selvan's 11-day global box office haul, on his official Twitter account.
Ponniyin Selvan-1, a latest film directed by Mani Ratnam, is now eyeing the ₹500 crore mark at the box office worldwide as the movie has already earned more than ₹400 crore globally till October 10.