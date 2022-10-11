'Ponniyin Selvan 1' enters 400 cr club, 2nd part expected in ‘Summer 2023’

“'PS1' - 'PS2' INTERESTING DEVELOPMENT... #ManiRatnam's #PS1 is a BOXOFFICE MONSTER, rewriting record books in #TN [the #Hindi version is also faring well]... Now here's some interesting info on both #PS1 and #PS2, shared by producers #LycaProductions to this writer... BOTH PARTS SHOT SIMULTANEOUSLY... #PS1 and #PS2 were *shot simultaneously*, unlike #Baahubali2 and #KGF2 that were shot much after the first parts were successful... This move [of shooting simultaneously] helped keep the cumulative costs of both #PS1 and #PS2 in check," Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted.