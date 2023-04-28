Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 expected to do well at box office2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 10:09 AM IST
Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 is an adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 Tamil novel of the same name.
Mani Ratnam directorial, Ponniyin Selvan 1 turned out to be a disruptor at the box office, however, the original Tamil version emerged as the highest Tamil earner of 2022. Part one collected more than ₹500 crore at the box office globally. Now, all eyes are on Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS2) which will be released today, Friday.
