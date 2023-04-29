Ponniyin Selvan 2 makes colossal opening day collection of 38 cr at box office

The second Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, has reportedly made an impressive opening day collection of ₹38 crores across all platforms at the box office.
According to a Sacnilk report, the second instalment of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise earned a sum of ₹25 crore on its opening day in Tamil Nadu, whereas the first part had earned ₹40 crore.
In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the movie made a collection of ₹3-4 crore, while in Karnataka it earned around ₹4-5 crore. The first part of the movie franchise earned approximately ₹327 crore in India and more than ₹169 crore ($20.70 million) internationally.
The epic two-part film features some of the most renowned names in the Indian entertainment industry, such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu. It is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's novels from 1955 and showcases the beginning of the Chola dynasty in a cinematic way.
Vikram, in an interview, said that subtitles have contributed to the wide popularity and commercial success of regional films. "A film that stinks of nativity, and has something to do with one portion of India, will still work because emotions are always the same. People, after the pandemic, are open to watching subtitled films. Like, now, they are not just watching our films, they are watching Korean, German, and French films contrary to what happened before," Vikram said.
"Now, content becomes the hero more than anything else... I don’t think there is going to be pan-India or regional (film), whatever film is good, it will work. Kantara was a very small film... It is so immersed in culture but it is being celebrated because it is more to do with the story," he added.
"Thank you for your support and appreciation. We truly hold very dear to our hearts the incredible response you gave to our movie. We are equally excited as much as each and every one of you is for April 28 to see 'PS-2'. Thank you so much but first I would like to thank Mani Garu, my Mani Garu," Aishwarya said at one of the events.
