Ponniyin Selvan 2 makes colossal opening day collection of 38 cr at box office

Vikram, in an interview, said that subtitles have contributed to the wide popularity and commercial success of regional films. "A film that stinks of nativity, and has something to do with one portion of India, will still work because emotions are always the same. People, after the pandemic, are open to watching subtitled films. Like, now, they are not just watching our films, they are watching Korean, German, and French films contrary to what happened before," Vikram said.