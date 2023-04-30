Ponniyin Selvan II crossed ₹100 crore in earnings at the global box office on Sunday. This is the second part of the grandly produced film released on Friday in the Tamil language with dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The film is based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy's hugely popular 1955 Tamil novels of the same name and stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj, among others.

"Conquering hearts and box office alike! #PS2 garners over a 100 crore collection worldwide. #PS2RunningSuccessfully," Madras Talkies, Ratnam's production house said in a tweet.

Most expensive film ever produced:

Ponniyin Selvan is a period action saga, which depicts the early days of Arulmozhivarman (played by Jayam Ravi) - a prominent king of southern India who eventually rose to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I, is said to be one of the most expensive films ever produced with a budget of approximately 500 crore Indian rupees.

The movie has been divided into two parts, and the first portion, which was jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions owned by A Subaskaran, was released in September 2022.

"If one has gotten used to Mani Ratnam’s style and enjoyed PS 1, they have every reason to be blown away by how the auteur just uses drama and politics to create tension throughout the second part. It’s unbelievable how Mani Ratnam actually keeps one engaged with so much drama. For instance, the face-off sequence between Aditya Karikalan and Nandini will go down as one of the best cinematic moments in Tamil cinema. It is the build-up and the mood-setting that leads to the showdown that makes it one of the best sequences of PS 2," news platform Hindustan Times said in a review.