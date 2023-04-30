Home / News / India /  Ponniyin Selvan II collects 100 crore worldwide, most expensive film ever produced
Back

Ponniyin Selvan II collects 100 crore worldwide, most expensive film ever produced

1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 09:28 PM IST Livemint
Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita, Music Director A R Rahman and filmmaker Mani Ratnam during a press conference for promotion of the upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan (PTI)Premium
Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita, Music Director A R Rahman and filmmaker Mani Ratnam during a press conference for promotion of the upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan (PTI)

Ponniyin Selvan has been divided into two parts, and the first portion, which was jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions owned by A Subaskaran, was released in September 2022

Ponniyin Selvan II crossed 100 crore in earnings at the global box office on Sunday. This is the second part of the grandly produced film released on Friday in the Tamil language with dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The film is based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy's hugely popular 1955 Tamil novels of the same name and stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj, among others.

"Conquering hearts and box office alike! #PS2 garners over a 100 crore collection worldwide. #PS2RunningSuccessfully," Madras Talkies, Ratnam's production house said in a tweet.

Most expensive film ever produced:

Ponniyin Selvan is a period action saga, which depicts the early days of Arulmozhivarman (played by Jayam Ravi) - a prominent king of southern India who eventually rose to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I, is said to be one of the most expensive films ever produced with a budget of approximately 500 crore Indian rupees.

The movie has been divided into two parts, and the first portion, which was jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions owned by A Subaskaran, was released in September 2022.

"If one has gotten used to Mani Ratnam’s style and enjoyed PS 1, they have every reason to be blown away by how the auteur just uses drama and politics to create tension throughout the second part. It’s unbelievable how Mani Ratnam actually keeps one engaged with so much drama. For instance, the face-off sequence between Aditya Karikalan and Nandini will go down as one of the best cinematic moments in Tamil cinema. It is the build-up and the mood-setting that leads to the showdown that makes it one of the best sequences of PS 2," news platform Hindustan Times said in a review.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout