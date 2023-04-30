Ponniyin Selvan II collects ₹100 crore worldwide, most expensive film ever produced1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Ponniyin Selvan has been divided into two parts, and the first portion, which was jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions owned by A Subaskaran, was released in September 2022
Ponniyin Selvan II crossed ₹100 crore in earnings at the global box office on Sunday. This is the second part of the grandly produced film released on Friday in the Tamil language with dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×