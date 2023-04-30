"If one has gotten used to Mani Ratnam’s style and enjoyed PS 1, they have every reason to be blown away by how the auteur just uses drama and politics to create tension throughout the second part. It’s unbelievable how Mani Ratnam actually keeps one engaged with so much drama. For instance, the face-off sequence between Aditya Karikalan and Nandini will go down as one of the best cinematic moments in Tamil cinema. It is the build-up and the mood-setting that leads to the showdown that makes it one of the best sequences of PS 2," news platform Hindustan Times said in a review.

