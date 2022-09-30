Ponniyin Selvan vs Vikram Vedha Day 1 Predictions: Which film to score more

Another fan said, "If we go inside the theatre to watch this film we can experience a very good film. If we don't compare this PS1 film with Baahubali or other films then this film will be a great film. VFX is top matching. Manirathnam have done VXF well in his past films like Kadal ( Sea ). AR rehman music is super. From A. R. Rahman's music, Trisha's character as Kundhavai to the cinematography by Ravi Varma everything is great and interesting. I believe this PS1 film will get the National award for Cinematography. Overall art direction is good. What all expected character in this film is Vikram sir, he has acted nicely."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}