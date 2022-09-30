Ponniyin Selvan vs Vikram Vedha Day 1 Predictions: Which film to score more

With two massive films clashing at the box office today, Ponniyin Selvan: I and Vikram Vedha, the collection at the box office would be something to watch out for.
With two massive films clashing at the box office today, Ponniyin Selvan: I and Vikram Vedha, the collection at the box office would be something to watch out for.
Both the film have mega-movie stars. On one side is Mani Ratnam directed Ponniyin Selvan: I which stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, while, on the other is Vikram Vedha, which stars Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte
HindustanTimes has reported citing trade sources saying that the advance collection of Ponniyin Selvan: I (PSI) was almost ₹17 crore which is the highest among other Tamil films released this year. Speaking about the overseas advance booking numbers, the collections are reported to be around ₹10 crore.
Trade insiders has also said that the film can do a opening of ₹30-35 crore across all languages with further adding ₹20 crore from overseas collections. It is estimated that, the collection for Day 1 can be around ₹40 in India making the world wide collection of ₹50-60 crore.
Speaking about the prediction of Vikram Vedha, the film may have a double-digit opening of over ₹10 crore nett in India. The advance collections of the film have been reported to collect ₹3 crore. As per reports, trade sources predicts the film earning to be ₹10-12 crore in domestic collections. As per Bollywood Life report, the Day 1 collection might be ₹15-16 crore nett.
Seeing the response from fans, they showed their excitement and celebrated the release of PSI across the state of Tamil Nadu.
As per an ANI report, many also gathered in huge numbers outside Rohini Silver Screens movie theatre in Chennai's Koyambedu. The celebration included the playing of drums and dancing in front of the cinema hall. In Madurai, fans offered milk and put garlands around the actor Vikram's poster. Some even performed the pooja and were seen bursting crackers.
Speaking to ANI, one of the audience members, Divya, said, "Film is really good. Manirathnam has directed well in a great way, Acting, Music, screen play VFX and everything is good and this film will be a great success and let's make it a success so that Tamils will get proud."
Another fan said, "If we go inside the theatre to watch this film we can experience a very good film. If we don't compare this PS1 film with Baahubali or other films then this film will be a great film. VFX is top matching. Manirathnam have done VXF well in his past films like Kadal ( Sea ). AR rehman music is super. From A. R. Rahman's music, Trisha's character as Kundhavai to the cinematography by Ravi Varma everything is great and interesting. I believe this PS1 film will get the National award for Cinematography. Overall art direction is good. What all expected character in this film is Vikram sir, he has acted nicely."
Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1 is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Chiyaan Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010, and the fourth collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after 'Iruvar' in 1997, 'Guru' in 2007 and 'Raavan' in 2010.
PS1 is a historical drama of time when the Cholan Empire was at the height of its power. The film follows the power struggle between royal families as forces conspire to capture the Cholan throne. 'Ponniyin Selvan' film used the names of real-life characters who existed at the time but the events are fictionalised to a larger extent. The story is set in the 10th century during a tumultuous time in the Chola Empire when the power struggle between different branches of the ruling family caused violent rifts between the potential successors to the reigning emperor.
Meanwhile, Taran Adarsh has given Vikram Vedha 4 stars.
In a tweet on 28 September, he wrote, One Word Review...#VikramVedha: TERRIFIC. Engaging. Engrossing. Entertaining... Smartly-written, brilliantly executed... #VV has it all: style, substance, suspense... #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan are fire.. STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.
Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan was also left in awe after watching the film.
Taking to Instagram, Sussanne wrote, "RA RA RA RA...Rooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan @saifalikhan_online and the entire team... for this tremendous entertainer!!! this one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER." A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan too had reviewed the film and described it as the "best film." "Best film best actors best story best directors...what a film...blockbuster," she posted on Instagram.
'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The story of the film is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. Pushkar and Gayathri, who helmed the original 'Vikram Vedha', have directed the remake. Radhika Apte is also a part of 'Vikram Vedha'.
