Pooja Hege has called an IndiGo staff member “rude" and “arrogant". She took to Twitter to say that she was “extremely sad" for the way she had been treated by India’s largest airline’s crew member named Vipul Nakashe. As per Hegde, Nakashe used a “threatening tone" while speaking to her “for no reason". She also said that, under normal circumstances, she would not tweet about such issues. Still, she posted it on Twitter because she found it “appalling". The actress, on the other hand, did not clarify what exactly happened on the flight.

Pooja Hegde, born and brought up in Mumbai, is a big star down south. She made her Hindi film debut against Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro.

IndiGo was quick to send a reply to Pooja Hegde on Twitter. It said it was “sorry" to note her experience.

Ms. Hegde, sorry to note your experience. We'd like to connect with you immediately hence, please DM us your PNR along with the contact number. ~Linda https://t.co/xcJPAifuBc — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 9, 2022

“We'd like to connect with you immediately hence, please DM us your PNR along with the contact number," it added.

IndiGo was previously fined ₹5 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after a special child and his parents were denied boarding at Ranchi Airport on May 7.

“A more compassionate handling would have smoothened the nerves, calmed the child and would have obviated the need for the extreme step resulting in denied boarding to the passengers,’ said the aviation regulator at that time.

In an interview to PTI, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta has said the airline would not appeal against the DGCA’s decision to impose the fine.. He said IndiGo would conduct an internal case study on how to better handle specially abled passengers, especially when they were feeling distressed,

"I think what the DGCA has said is that you should try and calm the passenger down," Dutta noted.

In the India Airline Passenger Sentiment Survey 2022 conducted by LocalCircles, 11,415 people were asked which Indian airlines they were most dissatisfied with. The highest number of passengers were dissatisfied with SpiceJet (28 percent(, IndiGo (25 percent) and Air India (14 percent), respectively. When they were asked about their top complaints about Indian airlines, 41 percent cited flight delays and 37 percent said “In-flight services including meals, entertainment".