Pooja Hege has called an IndiGo staff member “rude" and “arrogant". She took to Twitter to say that she was “extremely sad" for the way she had been treated by India’s largest airline’s crew member named Vipul Nakashe. As per Hegde, Nakashe used a “threatening tone" while speaking to her “for no reason". She also said that, under normal circumstances, she would not tweet about such issues. Still, she posted it on Twitter because she found it “appalling". The actress, on the other hand, did not clarify what exactly happened on the flight.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}