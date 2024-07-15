Puja Khedkar’s parents flee after gun threat video; Pune hospital denies receiving IAS officer’s disability certificate

IAS officer Puja Khedkar's parents are on the run after a video of her mother brandishing a gun at a farmer went viral. Pune Police are unable to contact them as their phones are switched off.

Livemint
Updated15 Jul 2024, 04:33 PM IST
In a viral video, the mother of IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, Manorama Khedkar, is seen holding a gun and allegedly threatening a local farmer. (Photo: X)
In a viral video, the mother of IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, Manorama Khedkar, is seen holding a gun and allegedly threatening a local farmer. (Photo: X)

IAS officer Puja Khedkar's parents have been on the run, police officers said. The Pune Rural Police registered an FIR against the parents of Puja Khedkar after a video went viral where her mother was seen brandishing a gun at a farmer. The Pune Police also said Puja Khedkar's parents had switched phones off.

"The accused are on the run. We are trying to contact them (Puja Khedkar's parents), but they are not reachable as their phones are switched off. We also reached their residence, but they are unavailable," Pankaj Deshmukh, SP, Pune Rural, told news agency ANI.

Also Read | After Puja Khedkar, ex-IAS Abhishek Singh under fire over disability claim

Manorama Khedkar and Dilip Khedkar, parents of controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar, have been under the scanner and on the radar of Pune Police after a farmer claimed Manorama Khedkar threatened him.

A widely circulated video shows Manorama Khedkar allegedly wielding a firearm and making threats to villagers in Mulshi taluka, Pune district. Police have stated that the incident captured in the video occurred in June 2023.

Also Read | FIR filed against parents of IAS officer Pooja Khedkar for alleged threats

The family, however, claimed through their lawyer that the gun seen in the video being used by Manorama Khedkar was done to avoid further escalation of the argument and in self-defence. They also said they have all valid permissions for weapon possession.

Manorama Khedkar also received a show cause notice from the Pune Police, asking why her gun licence should not be cancelled following the complaint by a farmer over the alleged gun threat.

Also Read | Showcause notice to IAS Puja Khedkar’s mother for brandishing gun in viral video

Further development has also occurred in this multifaceted case. Shrimati Kashibai Navale Medical College and General Hospital, Director Arvind Bhore has informed that IAS officer Puja Khedkar was admitted in 2007 through the Common Entrance Test (CET).

Bhore attested that Puja Khedkar had submitted some reservation certificates, including 'caste certificate, caste validity and non-creamy layer certificate'.

Also Read | Puja Khedkar’s father defends her: ’Is a woman asking for space to sit wrong?’

“She also submitted the certificate of medical fitness which does not mention any disability there.” Bhore informed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 04:33 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaPuja Khedkar’s parents flee after gun threat video; Pune hospital denies receiving IAS officer’s disability certificate

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue