IAS officer Puja Khedkar's parents are on the run after a video of her mother brandishing a gun at a farmer went viral. Pune Police are unable to contact them as their phones are switched off.

"The accused are on the run. We are trying to contact them (Puja Khedkar's parents), but they are not reachable as their phones are switched off. We also reached their residence, but they are unavailable," Pankaj Deshmukh, SP, Pune Rural, told news agency ANI.

A widely circulated video shows Manorama Khedkar allegedly wielding a firearm and making threats to villagers in Mulshi taluka, Pune district. Police have stated that the incident captured in the video occurred in June 2023.

The family, however, claimed through their lawyer that the gun seen in the video being used by Manorama Khedkar was done to avoid further escalation of the argument and in self-defence. They also said they have all valid permissions for weapon possession.

Manorama Khedkar also received a show cause notice from the Pune Police, asking why her gun licence should not be cancelled following the complaint by a farmer over the alleged gun threat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further development has also occurred in this multifaceted case. Shrimati Kashibai Navale Medical College and General Hospital, Director Arvind Bhore has informed that IAS officer Puja Khedkar was admitted in 2007 through the Common Entrance Test (CET).

Bhore attested that Puja Khedkar had submitted some reservation certificates, including 'caste certificate, caste validity and non-creamy layer certificate'.

“She also submitted the certificate of medical fitness which does not mention any disability there." Bhore informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

