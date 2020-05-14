The exodus of migrant workers from across the country puts all districts at risk of a surge in the number of covid-19 cases, the Centre said on Thursday. To stem the spread, it will conduct real-time PCR (RT-PCR)- based pooled testing on the labour force as they reach their destinations.

Health secretary Preeti Sudan has written to all states for using one-time RT-PCR-based pooled sampling for monitoring migrant workers and international passengers in institutional quarantine facilities, and hotels earmarked for quarantine in green zones, where no cases have been reported in the past 21 days.

After inter-ministerial committee deliberations, RT-PCR was considered as a cost-effective measure to scale up testing and surveillance. “The policy of pooled sampling is to decrease the load on PCR machines and kits, and also to decrease the cost of covid-19 diagnosis," said Dr Jugal Kishore, professor and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.

The government said a cohort of 25 people will be identified, before trained lab personnel, wearing appropriate protective gear, will follow laid down protocols to collect throat and nasal swabs. The samples will be aliquoted and, thereafter, pooled samples from 25 specimens shall be tested in the lab by RT-PCR method. It added that if any of the pooled samples tests positive, individual samples will be tested from the aliquoted samples preserved.

“During times of surge-testing, public health labs may experience overwhelming demand, even while the prevalence of positive specimens remains low. Pool testing may overcome this," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“RT-PCR pooling reduces the costs of screening and time needed for analysis. Only when the pool tests positive, the individuals, which make up the pool, will have to be tested to know who has covid-19," he said.

The move may also help testing a large number of labourers, who were rendered jobless following the nationwide lockdown and are now heading home in the face of mounting difficulty. With migrant workers crisscrossing the country on foot, and on special trains to return to home states, authorities are wary of a rapid rise in covid-19 cases in rural India, considering that many may have begun their journey or passed through hotspots. Various states such as Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have already found many migrants positive for covid-19 after their return.

“If this movement was halted by better strategy, corona would have been limited to urban areas," said Kishore.

However, the government has advised mandatory 14-day quarantine for all migrants, but implementing the order maybe challenging.

“Quarantine of such a large number would be difficult under lockdown. Early detection and symptomatic isolation and management would have remained the best strategy," he added.

While the number of covid-19 postive cases in India is nearing 80,000, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said, in the past three days, the doubling time has slowed down to 13.9 days. “The fatality rate is 3.2% and the recovery rate has further improved to 33.6%. There are 3% active covid-19 patients in ICUs, 0.39% on ventilators and 2.7% on oxygen support. We have tested nearly 2 million samples at 500 labs," he added.

The Centre has installed an automated, robotics-enabled COBAS 6800 machine at the National Centre for Disease Control for testing. “COBAS 6800 will provide quality, high-volume testing with a high throughput of around 1,200 samples in 24 hours. It also minimizes the chance of contamination as well as the risk of infection to healthcare workers as it is operated remotely," said Vardhan.

COBAS 6800 can also detect viral hepatitis B & C, HIV, MTb (rifampicin and isoniazide resistance), Papilloma, CMV, Chlamydia and Neiserreia.

