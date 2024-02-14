Poonam Pandey, husband face ₹100 crore defamation case for fake death stunt
Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay face a ₹100 crore defamation case for their fake death stunt, accused of trivialising a serious disease and playing with the trust of millions of Indians.
Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay have been slapped with a ₹100 crore defamation case for her fake death stunt. The case has accused Pandey and Bombay of trivializing a serious disease and creating a 'false conspiracy of death', a report by Times of India said.