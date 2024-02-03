‘I am alive:’ Poonam Pandey says 'Cervical Cancer didn't claim me' day after death reports | Video
News of Poonam Pandey's death came a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government’s plans to focus on vaccination against cervical cancer for girls aged 9 to 14 as part of her interim Budget 2024.
Poonam Pandey, whose agency had claimed she passed away due to cervical cancer, on Saturday took to Instagram to post a video saying “I am Alive". Actor Poonam Pandey, who hit the headlines in 2011 with her declaration that she would strip if India won the cricket World Cup, was reported to have died of cervical cancer at the age of 32, by her publicist said on Friday.