Model Poonam Pandey is now facing big trouble for spreading false news about her death to create awareness about cervical cancer. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has issued a statement demanding an FIR against her. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AICWA said that Pandey's act has hurt sentiments of all Indians who paid tribute to her. 'Strict action against them is necessary so that such types of fake news will not be circulated by anyone,' the body said.

AICWA said that 'using the guise of cervical cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The fake news of the demise of model and actress Poonam Pandey due to cervical cancer sent a shockwave among all in the Indian Film industry. This fake news was created for a publicity stunt by model and actress Poonam Pandey which is being confirmed by her manager. This fake news had hurt the sentiments of all Indians who paid tribute to her. We request your good self to please file an FIR against both Poonam Pandey and her manager for spreading fake news merely for their PR publicity. Strict action against them is necessary so that such types of fake news will not be circulated by anyone. Such cheap publicity is not at all accepted in our Indian Film Industry which has high emotional values for all," the statement read.

Additionally, Maharashtra legislator Satyajeet Tambe has also demanded that Mumbai police take action against Poonam Pandey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

"The news of an influencer/model dying of cervical cancer cannot be a means to spread awareness about the disease. The entire episode takes away the serious nature of cervical cancer and diverts the attention entirely to the influencer," Tambe said.

On Friday, a statement published on her social media read, Poonam Pandey "bravely fought the disease" and died.

A flurry of obituaries from fans and media outlets followed the original announcement and her Wikipedia page was also updated to reflect her apparent death.

However, some also expressed scepticism after noticing recent footage of Pandey aboard a boat in Goa, apparently in good health.

On Saturday, Pandey, 32 conceded to her 1.3 million followers in another video posted on Instagram that her death had been a hoax. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Yes, I faked my demise, extreme I know. But suddenly we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren't we?" Pandey said.

"I am proud of what my death news has been able to achieve."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poonam Pandey's fake announcement was soon met with online criticism that included accusations it was a "deceptive stunt".

Several lambasted Pandey for what one commenter described as her "attention-seeking behaviour".

Actor Pooja Bhatt and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri have called out Poonam for her "disgraceful" stunt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I never delete tweets but did so in the case where I expressed my shock at the news of Poonam Pandey's demise due to cervical cancer. Why? Turns out the news was engineered by a digital/PR team. Absolute disgrace & disservice to those battling the same-her included," Pooja Bhatt wrote on X.

"Actually, it was a marketing campaign for @thehauterrfly. Watch the end and the logo on right upper corner. How sinister, how pathetic," Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri posted on X.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pandey began her modelling career in 2010 and has garnered a reputation for outlandish stunts and risque behaviour.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!