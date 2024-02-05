Poonam Pandey's PR agency apologises for fake death stunt, says Sitharaman's mention of cervical cancer 'made no change'
Poonam Pandey's PR agency Schbang have apologized for faking her death as part of a cervical cancer awareness campaign, sparking controversy and questioning the ethics of such tactics.
Poonam Pandey had kicked up a controversial storm inviting backlash on Saturday after revealing she had faked her death in an Instagram post as part of a cervical cancer awareness campaign. Now, Pandey's PR agency, Schbang, has issued a statement apologising for their actions.