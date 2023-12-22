A day after four army personnel were killed and two others were injured in a terrorist ambush in Poonch, a massive cordon and search operation has been launched in the Jammu and Kashmir's forest district. Also Read: After Poonch attack, Khalistani separatist Pannun ties up with Kashmiri terror groups: Report To review the situation, the National Investigation Agency team and the General Officer Commanding (GoC), XVI corps, visited Ground Zero on Friday. The well-planned attack was executed at the blind curve of Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz in Poonch on Thursday. The road has been closed to traffic since the attack, and efforts have been boosted to track down the terrorists. Poonch ambush attack: Top 10 updates -The National Investigation Agency team, and the General Officer Commanding (GoC), XVI Corps, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain visited Ground Zero and reviewed the situation with top army and police officers, reported PTI. - "Indian Army and White Knight Corps salutes the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four soldiers in Surankote yesterday while fighting the scourge of terrorism", White Knight Corps, or XVI Corps, wrote on X to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives during the ambush attack. ALso Read: 'Pakistan would have taken Poonch, Rajouri if...': Farooq Abdullah corrects Amit Shah on 'Jawaharlal Nehru, PoK' remark -The search operation is being carried out on multiple fronts that not only include an enhanced number of security personnel but also involve aerial monitoring using helicopters. In addition to this, sniffer dogs have been used to track down terrorists. Some local suspects have also been detained by the army from Dera Ki Gali during the investigation.

-To attack the army personnel, heavily armed terrorists, approximately three to four in numbers, took position on hilltops and selected a blind curve to target the army vehicles.

-The attack took place on Thursday at 3:45 pm when two army vehicles carrying personnel to the site of a cordon-and-search operation came under attack at a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz under the jurisdiction of the Surankote police station.

Also Read: Newly inducted Agniveer found dead in J&K’s Poonch, Opposition says ‘naach gaane main shahadat bhool gaye’

-After the attack, the terrorists reportedly mutilated the bodies of at least two soldiers and also took weapons of some of them. The security officials are also investigating the site to understand the pattern and use of weapons including steel core bullets in the ambush.

-The attack that cost the lives of five army personnel is a stark reminder that the region is still facing the constant threat of terrorism. “There is some fault in how we are dealing with terrorism. It is time to strengthen the intelligence and security setup of the region and eliminate all terrorists in difficult areas. There are caves," Security expert Captain (retd) Anil Gaur told PTI.

-After the incident, several groups including the Jammu Statehood Organisation held anti-Pakistan protests in the city and burnt the effigy of Pakistan. In another protest held in the region, Dogra front Shiv Sena demanded an all-out operation to clean the area of terrorists.

-Meanwhile, opposition parties are questioning the government over the Poonch attack with many of their leaders accusing the government of doing “politics over the lives of security personnel." Recently, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut compared the attack with the Pulwama attack and asked if the BJP wants to “seek votes again on the Pulwama issue in 2024".

Referring to the terror attack, Ravinder Sharma, vice-president of J-K Congress, expressed concern about the situation in the region. He said that the attack was an open challenge to the country. "Terrorism has been revived in Rajouri-Poonch but the government is saying there is peace in the region," he added.

-After the Poonch attack, Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun reportedly showed support with terrorists who executed the attack. Pannun also declared a new front to associate with terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir, reported CNN-News 18.

