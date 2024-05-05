Poonch IAF Convoy Attack: Security personnel conducted a search operation today morning (May 5) in response to a terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force ( IAF ) convoy, officials told ANI. The attack in Poonch on May 4 resulted in the loss of one personnel's life.

Officials indicated that the purpose of the search operation was to locate the terrorists responsible for the attack, as per the ANI report. Security forces have established checkpoints and are conducting thorough inspections in the area.

Indian Army Reinforcements Arrive

Additional Indian Army forces arrived at Jarra Wali Gali (JWG) in Poonch late on Saturday night in response to the incident.

The attack, which occurred in Sanai village, led to the injury of personnel who were swiftly transported to the Command Hospital in Udhampur. Unfortunately, one of the injured personnel succumbed to his injuries.

In the aftermath of the attack, the local Rashtriya Rifles unit, with support from the Army and police, launched cordon and search operations in the vicinity to apprehend the attackers.

The forces have sought reinforcements from the army and police as a massive search operation has been launched to track down and neutralise the terrorists. Security has been beefed up around the Sanai area near Jarran Wali Gali (JWG) Poonch in Surankot, and the security personnel is thoroughly checking every vehicle.

IAF Confirmation and Security Measures

The IAF confirmed the incident via Twitter, announcing that the targeted convoy had been secured. They added that the investigation is ongoing.

“In the ensuing gunfight with terrorists, the Air Warriors fought back by returning fire. In the process, five IAF personnel received bullet injuries, and were evacuated to the nearest military hospital for immediate medical attention. One Air Warrior succumbed to his injuries later. Further operations are on by the local security forces," they added.

Officials reported that the vehicles involved in the attack have been safeguarded within the air base vicinity near Shahsitar.

Second attack on security forces in Poonch this year

The attack on the IAF convoy on Saturday is the second such attack on security forces in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier in January this year, an Army convoy came under heavy firing from suspected militants, prompting the forces to begin a search operation.

"At around 1800h today, a Security Forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati, Poonch sector—no casualties to own troops. Joint search operations by the Indian Army and JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) are in progress," the White Night Corps of the Army posted on X.

(With inputs from ANI)

