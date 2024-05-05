Poonch IAF Convoy Attack: Search operations to track terrorist ongoing, checkpoints and nakas established
Poonch IAF Convoy Attack: The officials said that the attack took place in the evening when the IAF convoy was moving towards Sanai Top in the district's Surankote area.
Poonch IAF Convoy Attack: Security personnel conducted a search operation today morning (May 5) in response to a terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy, officials told ANI. The attack in Poonch on May 4 resulted in the loss of one personnel's life.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message