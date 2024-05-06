Poonch IAF convoy attack: Two days after an Indian Air Force (IAF) soldier was killed and four others injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, security forces have identified the two terrorists and released their sketches. The forces have announced a ₹20 lakh reward for any information leading to the arrest of the two terrorists.

On Sunday, a convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF) faced heavy firing while en route to Sanai Top in the Poonch district's Surankote area. Pakistan-based terrorists targeted the convoy's last vehicle, prompting a swift response from the IAF soldiers. In the ensuing crossfire, five soldiers sustained injuries.

The injured IAF soldiers were airlifted to the command hospital in Udhampur for treatment. However, Corporal Vikky Pahade succumbed to his injuries.

A post on the official handle of the Indian Air Force (IAF) read, "The CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and all personnel of the Indian Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in the Poonch Sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief."

Following the attack, the local unit of the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles cordoned off the area and started a search operation to locate the terrorists.

Sketch of the Pakistan terrorists

Corporal Vikky Pahade was a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district and recently returned to duty after a leave for his sister's wedding. He joined the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2011 to accomplish his father's dream and is survived by his wife, Rina, and son, Hardik.

"I am proud of my brother. I got to know about this (brother's demise) a day before yesterday. I want justice for my brother," Vikky's sister Geeta Pahade said.

