Poonch IAF convoy attack: Security forces release sketches of 2 Pakistani terrorists, announce ₹20 lakh reward
Poonch IAF convoy attack: The forces have announced a ₹20 lakh reward for any information leading to the arrest of the two terrorists.
Poonch IAF convoy attack: Two days after an Indian Air Force (IAF) soldier was killed and four others injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, security forces have identified the two terrorists and released their sketches. The forces have announced a ₹20 lakh reward for any information leading to the arrest of the two terrorists.