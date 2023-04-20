Atleast 5 Indian soldiers were killed and several others were injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on 20 April, when the army vehicle was moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in the district.

All the soldiers belonged to Rashtriya Rifles unit, who were deployed counterterrorist operations in the area, Army said, adding an injured soldier was evacuated to the hospital and is under treatment.

Here's what we know so far:

1) As per details, the army vehicle was fired upon by the terrorists at around 3 pm near the Bhimber Gali area. Later it caught fir likely due to a grenade attack, said Army.

2) Releasing a statement, Army said, "An Army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector in J-K was fired upon by unidentified terrorists today. The vehicle caught fire, due to the likely use of grenades by terrorists."

"Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations, in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident," it added.

Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 20, 2023

ALSO READ: 5 Army soldiers killed after terrorists throw grenades at their vehicle in J&K's Poonch

3) All the jawans martyred belonged to from the Rashtriya Rifles Unit and were deployed for counter-terrorism operations in the area.

4) Security forces have cordoned the area and have launched a manhunt.

5) Sources claim Jaish-backed terror group, People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

6) Defence Minister Rajnathh Singh has been briefed by the Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, about the terrorist attack.

7) Expressing his anguish, Singh took to Twitter and wrote, “Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families."

8) Last week, both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval had reviewed the security situation in Kashmir.

9) Co-incidently, the attack took place on the day when Pakistan announced that its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit India in May to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's foreign ministers' meeting in Goa.