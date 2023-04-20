Poonch terror attack: 5 Army soldiers killed, Rajnath Singh briefed; here's what we know so far2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 09:40 PM IST
- All the soldiers belonged to Rashtriya Rifles unit, who were deployed counterterrorist operations in the area
Atleast 5 Indian soldiers were killed and several others were injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on 20 April, when the army vehicle was moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in the district.
