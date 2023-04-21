Poonch terror attack: Indian Army releases names of soldiers killed1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 08:42 AM IST
The Indian Army on Thursday said that an Army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir was fired upon by unidentified terrorists today.
At least 5 Indian soldiers were killed and several others were injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on 20 April, when the army vehicle was moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in the district.
