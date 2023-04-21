After five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, new information revealed that seven terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group were involved in the incident. The Army said the vehicle the soldiers were travelling in came under fire from unidentified terrorists and it caught fire because of likely use of grenades.

