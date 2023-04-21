Hello User
Home / News / India /  Poonch terror attack:Massive search ops begins, terrorists from LeT involved: Top developments

Poonch terror attack:Massive search ops begins, terrorists from LeT involved: Top developments

1 min read . 01:52 PM IST Livemint
An army truck in flames after a terror attack in Mendhar in Poonch district on Thursday. Five soldiers died and another was seriously injured in the strike. (PTI)

  • Sources said that LeT group was involved in the ambush of the Indian Army vehicle yesterday in the Poonch sector where five soldiers were killed.

After five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, new information revealed that  seven terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group were involved in the incident. The Army said the vehicle the soldiers were travelling in came under fire from unidentified terrorists and it caught fire because of likely use of grenades.

Terror attack in Poonch: What we know

Security forces have launched a massive search operation in the dense forests of the Bata-Doriya area after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch killed five Indian Army personnel and injured one, officials said on Friday.

"The Army and security agencies have received inputs about the presence of 6-7 terrorists operating in two groups in the Rajouri-Poonch sector near the area where the incident took place yesterday," defence sources told ANI. Sources said that this group was involved in the ambush of the Indian Army vehicle yesterday in the Poonch sector where five soldiers were killed.

Multiple special forces teams along with drones and surveillance helicopters have been rushed to the area to help carry out search and destroy ops there," the sources said.

The security forces including the Army, Police and Intelligence Agencies are coordinating the operations. The incident occurred after an Army vehicle they were travelling in was fired upon by terrorists in the Rajouri sector in Jammu leading to the death of five soldiers, and injuring another. Operations were launched to trace the perpetrators, but so far there was no clarity yet on the attackers.

The Army said the vehicle the soldiers were travelling in came under fire from unidentified terrorists and it caught fire because of the likely use of grenades.

