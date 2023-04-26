Why young docs feel burnt-out9 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:51 AM IST
- Overwork, anxiety, lack of sleep, and an unhealthy lifestyle are taking a mental toll on resident medics
- Medical colleges across the country are seeing a rising incidence of depression, drug addiction and dropouts among students and junior doctors—all of which are a fallout of poor mental health
New Delhi: In his first year as a surgical resident doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, in 2017, Dr Adarsh Pratap Singh remembers being told, “Jahaan time mile so jao, kha lo aur naha lo (Sleep, eat and take a bath whenever you find the time)."
