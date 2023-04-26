Why young docs feel burnt-out

The workload is inevitable, says Dr Pratap Sharan, professor of psychiatry and professor-in-charge of Student Welfare Service, AIIMS. “Unless there is a change in the way medical institutes function and their workflow are designed, the burden on residents won’t reduce," he says. Moreover, the doctor-patient ratio in India is not ideal. One allopathic doctor caters to 1,376 people, as per estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO). The body’s prescribed norm is one doctor for 1,000 people. As per the NMC, the ratio is about one doctor per 1,194 people. This figure assumes 80% availability of registered doctors.