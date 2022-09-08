Poor safeguards worry independent directors2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 12:44 AM IST
- Majority of them are reluctant to accept positions on company boards, says study
A majority of independent directors on the boards of Indian companies are reluctant to accept new positions as directors and, instead, prefer advisory roles because of inadequate safeguard against reputational damage and unfair prosecution, said the Risk Management and Internal Controls study, jointly conducted by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and consulting firm Protiviti.