Poor safeguards worry independent directors

Many independent directors also said safeguards under the Companies Act, 2013, were debatable and they were vulnerable to wrongful prosecution. The survey participants said while the Companies Act delineates safeguards for independent directors, several other Acts do not make such distinctions, resulting in potential financial, legal, and reputational risk. Unlike companies, which have in-house teams to fight legal battles, independent directors are often left to fend for themselves, which leads to both financial and reputational loss.

