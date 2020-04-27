BENGALURU : Poor sewage treatment infrastructure of the city could add to the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, Bangalore Environment Trust said Monday.

A report titled “Blindsided" by the trust, an advisory body headed by environmentalist Yellappa Reddy, points out the possibility of the virus spreading through water and affecting people, animals, irrigation and agriculture in the process.

“SARS-CoV-2 (or coronavirus) is a polluting pathogen greatly threatening our lakes and rivers. The virus swimming in the waterways is a disconcerting and terrifying fact," said the report authored by Nirmala Gowda, Dr. Nidhi Paliwal, Rajani Santhosh and Sandhya Balasubramanian.

Threat of unsafe drinking water looms large as the infected sewage flowing into the storm water drains, septic tanks and soak pits in two sealed localities -- Bapujinagara and Padarayanapura -- could potentially contaminate groundwater, the report said. The two localities have a large number of shanties, small homes near the storm water drain. Most of the sewage from this area is let out directly into these drains that finds its way to other water bodies.

There are at least 21 containment zones in Bengaluru and the district administration is trying to customise the area that will be under lockdown to help open up large parts of the city post 3 May. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) has already sealed two localities with over 40,000 people after several cases were reported from these wards.

Bengaluru has lost most of its water bodies to encroachment, pollution and bad city planning and is now forced to depend on water tankers, borewells and packaged drinking water. The city is also forced to satiate its drinking water needs by procuring water from the Cauvery river, around 100 kms away, that deprives other surrounding districts in the drought-prone state.

The advisory group urged the government to issue specific disinfection guidelines and identify sewage treatment plants that could potentially receive wastewater from infected areas and take action.

Human rights activists, pourakarmikas or civic workers say that the possibility of the virus spreading through the water bodies adds to the risk of sanitation workers who come in contact with human excreta, since they clean drains, manholes, sewerage systems and treatment plants. “We’ve witnessed several deaths due to manual scavenging in Karnataka. The findings of this report raises several concerns which will endanger the lives of sanitation workers and powrakarmikas," Nirmala.M, the president of the BBMP Pourakarmikara Sangha said.

Slum residents and migrant worker colonies do not have access to safe potable and drinking water, they added.

B.S.Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has been slowly easing restrictions by exempting more businesses to restart operations to kickstart the economy after a month of lockdown. Yediyurappa’s biggest challenge is opening up businesses in Bengaluru since it is the state’s growth engine but has also recorded the highest number of covid-19 positive cases so far.

