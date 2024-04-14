Pop singer Ed Sheeran sings song for Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samiara
Ed Sheeran and Rohit Sharma had appeared on the Indian show ‘Breakfast with Champions’
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently sang a song for cricketer Rohit Sharma 's daughter Samiara.
Sheeran had appeared on the Indian show ‘Breakfast with Champions’ alongside Rohit Sharma and host Gaurav Kapoor.
Rohit’s wife Ritika and daughter Samaira also appeared in the episode.
From discussing the cricket to music industry, they all had a fun conversation on the show.
