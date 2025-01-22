Popcorn is taxed at three rates in India. A nation says this is why we’re a mess

“There was always confusion in this popcorn matter," said Sanjay Vasoya, who co-founded his Oceyan Funfoods business in 2016 to make and sell packaged popcorn. He also sells fox nuts—a popular snack with a texture similar to popcorn that is made from the seeds of an aquatic plant. Vasoya said when he was a child popcorn was only available at movies or fairs, and he wanted to make it more widely available.