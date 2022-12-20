Popcorn, samosas dominate as India’s food transactions go digital: Inox Food Report

Popcorn, samosas dominate as India’s food transactions go digital: Inox Food Report1 min read . 10:46 AM IST
If all the popcorn tubs sold in 2022 are placed atop each other, the stack would reach the outer space, 1032 kilometres to be precise
Indians just love their food and movies. Popcorn was the favourite for cinema goers with a whopping 863 metric tonnes being consumed in theatres in 2022. In fact, if all the popcorn tubs sold in 2022 are placed atop each other, the stack would reach the outer space, 1032 kilometres to be precise given, according to the latest Cinema Food Report by INOX Leisure Ltd.
The Cinema Food Report that analyses the food choices of 70 million Indian cinema goers across the multiplex chain in 2022 is based on the food consuming habits of the moviegoers across 167 Inox cinemas located in 74 cities of India.
In 2022, Indians also bought enough samosas, 19.38 lakhs to be precise, that could easily cover a distance of 197 kilometers. According to the report, through fountain dispensers as well as cans, the audience consumed 38.15 lakh litres of Coke. Interestingly, with 343740 liters, the city of Kolkata consumed more Coke than any other metro city in 2022. Moviegoers preferred sandwiches over burgers and pizzas with INOX, selling over 5.1 lakhs sandwiches in 2022. However, movie buffs in Vizag couldn’t resist eating burgers. The city was way ahead of markets like Mumbai, Lucknow, Gurgaon, and Kolkata, as far as burger consumption is concerned.
While ice-creams and brownies featured in the list of most preferred desserts, donuts emerged as the most preferred desserts last year, with Chennai single-handedly taking care of two-thirds of the country’s consumption.
The report states that INOX processed 29 digital F&B transactions every minute of the year. This indicates that Indians have quite embraced the idea of ‘Digital India’ and cashless payments.
The Cinema Food Report 2022 also threw light on when foodies love to place their orders. While maximum orders at Kolkata were placed between 7pm and 8 pm, Bengaluru and Chennai reported peak transactions between 8pm and 9pm. Mumbai placed maximum orders between 10pm and 11pm.
“When India eats at cinema, it is a moment which is a confluence of two passions, movies and eating out. The cinema food report brings forth, some useful comprehensions, that will help us to serve our guests better," Alok Tandon, CEO, INOX Leisure Ltd said in a statement.
