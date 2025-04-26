Pope Francis funeral: President Droupadi Murmu pays homage to His Holiness; PM Modi reacts

Pope Francis funeral: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to a post shared by President Droupadi Murmu who paid homage to His Holiness Pope Francis on Saturday.

"Rashtrapati Ji pays homage to His Holiness, Pope Francis on behalf of the people of India. The world will always remember his service to society," PM Modi said.

The pontiff died at the age of 88 on April 21, Monday after suffering a stroke. He was in the hospital for five weeks earlier this year because of double pneumonia.

Pope Francis' ‘compassion, humility and spiritual courage’ While expressing condolences, PM Modi said, “Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope."

He added, “I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace.”

Around 200,000 people are likely to attend Pope Francis' funeral in St. Peter’s Square as he is being laid to rest today. US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, the UN chief and European Union leaders, Prince William are among attendees, AP reported.

PA Media report said over 150 delegations, comprising 54 heads of state and 12 reigning sovereigns will take part in pontiff's funeral, Vatican confirmed.