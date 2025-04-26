Pope Francis funeral: President Droupadi Murmu pays homage to His Holiness; PM Modi reacts

"Rashtrapati Ji pays homage to His Holiness, Pope Francis on behalf of the people of India. The world will always remember his service to society," PM Modi said.

The pontiff died at the age of 88 on April 21, Monday after suffering a stroke. He was in the hospital for five weeks earlier this year because of double pneumonia.

Pope Francis' ‘compassion, humility and spiritual courage’

While expressing condolences, PM Modi said, “Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope."