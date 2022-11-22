Popular drinks brand Rasna’s founder Areez Khambatta dies at 85

Khambatta was chairman of Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust, which overseas the corporate social responsibility initiatives of the group, and Rasna Foundation. He was also the former chairman of World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis, the past president of Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat, and vice president of the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India. He was awarded the President of India’s home guard and civil defence medal and the Paschimi Star, Samarseva and Sangram Medals.

