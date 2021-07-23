The popular hill station of Mahabaleshwar which is located in the Satara district of Maharashtra has received a record 380 mm rainfall in just 12 hours. Mahabaleshwar is very popular among tourists who wants to enjoy the natural beauty of Western Ghats during the monsoon season.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for the hill station, located 110 km from Pune, on Thursday, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Ghat areas.

"Till 5.30 pm, the hill station had recorded 322 mm rainfall which went up to 380 mm by 8 pm." "Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area, a total of 2,100 cusecs water was discharged from the Koyna dam in Satara district," according to an official as quoted by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in the state, caused by torrential rains that have battered the region over the past 24 hours.

Thackrey directed the Disaster Management units and departments concerned to stay vigilant and start rescue operations immediately, informed the Chief Minister's office.

Two teams of the NDRF were rushed to Ratnagiri's Khed and Chiplun areas to tackle critical situations due to high tide and heavy rain. Two more teams have been mobilised for rescue operations one each for Khed in Ratnagiri and for Mahad in Raigad, from Pune headquarters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in the state that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days.

*With inputs from agencies

