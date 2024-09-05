Porbandar ICG helicopter crash: Search on for missing aircrew, says Indian Coast Guard

Porbandar ICG helicopter crash: Following an ICG Advanced Light Helicopter crash during a medical rescue mission near Porbandar, the Indian Coast Guard said search operations are ongoing for a missing crew member.

Porbandar ICG helicopter crash: The accident happened after the ICG launched an operation to evacuate an injured crew member onboard a tanker sailing close to Porbandar.
Porbandar ICG helicopter crash: The accident happened after the ICG launched an operation to evacuate an injured crew member onboard a tanker sailing close to Porbandar.(HT_PRINT)

Porbandar ICG helicopter crash: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in the latest update on Thursday regarding the crash of an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) in the Arabian Sea, said a search operation for missing aircrew is ongoing. The Coast Guard aircraft crashed during a medical emergency rescue mission mid-sea nearly 30 nautical miles from the coast.

The bodies of its pilot and a diver, who were among the three crew members who went missing following the crash, were recovered on Tuesday night. The deceased were identified as Commandant Vipin Babu and diver Karan Singh. Meanwhile, the search operation for the third crew member continues on day three. “Search on for missing aircrew,” the Indian Coast Guard in a statement said.

The accident happened late Monday night after the ICG launched an operation to evacuate an injured crew member onboard a tanker sailing close to Porbandar. An accidental death report was registered at Porbandar's Navi Bandar police station on Tuesday night after the recovery of the two dead bodies. According to a PTI report, Rakesh Rana, another pilot, is still missing.

The incident occurred when the helicopter was approaching the vessel for the evacuation, the Coast Guard informed. For the search operation, the rescue agency has pressed four ships and two aircraft. Meanwhile, the chopper's wreckage has been located.

Coast Guard spokesperson Amit Uniyal on Wednesday said, “Of the total four crew members on board the ICG's advanced light helicopter (ALH), diver Gautam Kumar was rescued soon after the incident while a search was on for three others - one pilot and two divers,” reported PTI.

The Indian Coast Guard said in a statement on September 3, “Helicopter (ALH) which saved 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat was launched around 2300 hours yesterday for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian Flagged Motor Tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into the sea, in response to a request received from the Master of the vessel.”

(With agency inputs)

