Business News/ News / India/  Pornography case: ED raids Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's properties, offices

Pornography case: ED raids Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's properties, offices

Livemint

  • According to media reports, ED is conducting raids at Raj Kundra's residence, in connection with pornography case.

Pornography case: ED raids Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's properties, offices

The Enforcement Directorate, on Friday morning conducted raids at properties connected to Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, and several others, as part of a money laundering investigation.

The probe centers around the production and distribution of pornographic content via mobile applications, reported PTI.

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Kundra was arrested in June 2021 on charges of allegedly producing pornographic films. He was granted bail in September 2021, after spending two months in jail. According to Mumbai police, Kundra was the primary conspirator in the case.

Pornography case: When was it uncovered

The current case in question dates back to February 2021, when the Mumbai police uncovered the network involved in the pornography racket. It led to five arrests, and several other arrests followed over time.

(more to come…)

