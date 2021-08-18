The Bombay High Court granted interim relief to businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in a case registered by the Mumbai cyber police based on a complaint alleging that certain online platforms were publishing obscene videos as part of their web series.

The court has kept anticipatory bail application for hearing next Wednesday, August 25.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the pornography case in which businessman and husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra is a prime accused.

Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Kundra approached the High Court after the sessions court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea earlier this month.

Currently, the case involves the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

