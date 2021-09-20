Pornography case: Mumbai court grants bail to businessman Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications on Monday night

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is accused in the pornographic content case, was granted bail by a Mumbai court on Monday on a surety of ₹50,000. Along with his, accused Ryan Thorpe was also granted bail.

Kundra had on Saturday moved a bail application in a court, claiming that he was being made a "scapegoat".

In the plea filed through advocate Prashant Patil, Kundra claimed that there is not a single iota of evidence to date with the prosecution that would connect the app 'Hotshots' with an offence under the law.

He also said that there is not a single allegation in the entire supplementary charge sheet against the present applicant (Kundra) that he was actively involved in any of the video shootings.

The contents of the complaint do not disclose any prima-facie offence against Kundra, the application said.

It further claimed that Kundra was falsely implicated in the case. He was not named in the FIR and he has been dragged by the respondent (police), it added.

The crime branch, probing the case, had recently filed a supplementary charge sheet against Kundra and three others in the case pertaining to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

After that, the accused approached the metropolitan court for bail, saying that the investigation in the case was practically over.

Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on 19 July after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act. He is currently in judicial custody.

Shetty in a statement to Mumbai police has claimed she was not aware of her husband Raj Kundra's activities as she was busy with her work.

Her statement is part of the nearly 1,500-page charge sheet filed before a magistrate court last week by the police against Kundra.

