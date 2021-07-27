Pornography case: Raj Kundra sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in 14-day judicial custody in connection with pornography racket.

The Mumbai police crime branch had arrested Kundra on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications.

The court sent him in judicial custody for 14 days. Kundra moved the court for bail and his plea was kept for hearing on Wednesday.

The crime branch earlier told the court that Kundra had plans to sell 119 adult films to a person for $1.2 million.

The police claimed that during the probe into the case, it was found that Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought 'Hotshots' app to upload objectional videos on social media.

The police also claimed to have found 51 obscene videos-- 35 with Hotshots logo and 16 with BollyFame logo, during searches at the office of the accused.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Separately, Shilpa Shetty broke down in tears when the Crime Branch raided her home in connection with the pornography racket case. She told police that she was unaware of her husband's actions.

According to ANI news agency, "The day crime branch took Raj Kundra to his Mumbai home for the searches, the Shilpa Shetty was questioned too. Shilpa was very upset after the interrogation. She and Kundra had a huge argument where she shouted and asked him what was the need of doing such a thing and why he did everything. The Crime Branch team had to intervene between the couple to pacify the actress".

Shetty broke down in front of the cops and told them that Kundra had kept her in dark about the content of the app and she did not know anything, the agency added citing sources.

