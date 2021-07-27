Pornography case: Raj Kundra sent to 14-day judicial custody

According to ANI news agency, "The day crime branch took Raj Kundra to his Mumbai home for the searches, the Shilpa Shetty was questioned too. Shilpa was very upset after the interrogation. She and Kundra had a huge argument where she shouted and asked him what was the need of doing such a thing and why he did everything. The Crime Branch team had to intervene between the couple to pacify the actress".