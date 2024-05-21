Porsche crash: Father of Pune teen driver arrested in Aurangabad
The minor has been booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after his Porsche car hit two IT professionals on a bike at around 2:30 am in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. The deceased have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa.
The father of the 17-year-old teenager who unlawfully drove his Porsche and killed two people in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area has been arrested in Aurangabad, NDTV reported on Tuesday, May 21. The teenager's father is a prominent real estate developer in Pune.