The minor has been booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after his Porsche car hit two IT professionals on a bike at around 2:30 am in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. The deceased have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa.

The father of the 17-year-old teenager who unlawfully drove his Porsche and killed two people in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area has been arrested in Aurangabad, NDTV reported on Tuesday, May 21. The teenager's father is a prominent real estate developer in Pune. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The builder has been booked by Pune Police under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, the NDTV report added. Section 75 deals with willful neglect of a child and Section 77 pertains to providing intoxicating substances to a minor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pertinently, the juvenile justice board (JJB) granted bail to the minor, who was also found to be driving while drunk. The condition for the bail was that he write an essay on the accident and work with traffic police for 15 days.

After the accident, the police produced the minor before the JJB and argued that the driver be treated as an adult. However, the board accepted the bail plea and granted the minor bail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bail was granted on the condition that the teen driver would work with Yerawada traffic police for 15 days and write an essay on the accident, said the accused's advocate, Prashant Patil.

“The juvenile accused who was arrested by the Pune Police has been granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on certain conditions, including that the accused should work with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days, write an essay on the accident, get treatment from the doctor concerned to help him quit drinking, take psychiatric counselling, and submit the report," ANI quoted advocate Patil as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, police have also begun action against the pub and proprietors of the establishment where the minor drank for their contribution to the accident, as per a Hindustan Times report.

