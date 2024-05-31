Porsche crash: Pune police to quiz minor after teen's friends confirm 'he was drunk' — Top 5 developments
Porsche crash: The Pune Police earlier wrote to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) seeking permission to probe the 17-year-old boy who was allegedly involved in the Porsche crash that left two techies dead. Here's all that happened in the case on Friday.
The Juvenile Justice Board granted permission to Pune police to probe the minor accused in the Porsche crash case on Friday. "Police will go for enquiry tomorrow. Police have two hours to conduct an enquiry with the minor accused," a police official told the news agency ANI.